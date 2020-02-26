AMC Networks: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $8.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of $785.2 million in the period.

AMC Networks shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMCX