A 20-year Treasury bond; part of $2.99 trillion borrowing

In this April 3, 2020, photo, a man wearing a face mask due to COVID-19 concerns stands outside a check cashing service center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. While millions of U.S. workers have already received a quick relief payment from the federal treasury through direct deposit, millions of others without traditional bank accounts must wait weeks for paper checks. Advocates for the poor say this is an opportunity to get many of those who are unbanked into the formal financial system.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is detailing how it plans to borrow a record-breaking $2.99 trillion in debt this quarter which will include issuing for the first time since 1986 a 20-year bond.

The Treasury faces an unprecedented need for credit because of the trillions of dollars the government is spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs.

And the nation is likely headed for a deep recession.

Treasury officials said Wednesday that the 20-year bond will first be auctioned on May 20 with the goal of raising $20 billion. That will be followed by $17 billion auctions in June and July.

Senior officials believe the Treasury market will be able to handle the big increase in the government's borrowing needs. Officials said they have already raised $1.5 trillion of the $2.99 trillion in increased debt in April.