1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $16.4 million.

The South Bend, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for 1st Source Bank posted revenue of $92.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

1st Source shares have declined 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 31% in the last 12 months.

