10x Genomics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65.8 million in its third quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for research and development costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.7 million.

10x Genomics shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $129, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

