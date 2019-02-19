- Stamford-based NBC Sports to shut down NBCSN on Dec. 31
- Some Connecticut restaurants are raising prices. Here’s why.
- 100,000 missing workers: CT’s struggle to regain jobs
- Sour Patch or Stoney Patch? Parents warned about pot packaging
- $7M remains in Connecticut’s COVID mortgage assistance fund
- Clinton outlet center adds 5 new stores, with another on the way
- Gov. Ned Lamont wants to pair $100 million with hundreds of millions of dollars more from the private sector and the Biden administration for tech clusters. By Alexander Soule
- The number house sales for more than $2 million has nearly tripled in Connecticut since 2019, a new report says. By Ginny Monk
- “We have tens of thousands of these jobs ... and now we want to match the training with the need,” the governor said. By Luther Turmelle
- A shortage of new cars has trickled down to the used car market, experts say, with prices as much as 30 percent higher than last year. By Luther Turmelle
- The two-year contract with Local 1298 of the Communications Workers of America expires Saturday night. By Luther Turmelle
- After 10 years in Wilton, skin care company Beiersdorf is relocating its main U.S. offices to Stamford. By Paul Schott
- After nearly 15 years of ownership under Dorel Industries, Cannondale is being sold to The Netherlands-based Pon Holdings. By Alexander Soule
- As leader of the Ridgefield firm, Crane tries to accept how other people work, and adapt. “They may do it a little bit differently, and that’s okay.” By Ginny Monk
- The return after COVID is happening slowly, and at Hearst CT Media's Top Workplaces, it’s clear that “normal” won’t look like it did in 2019. By Dan Haar
- It’s no coincidence that seven of the 15 special awards this year went to companies that ranked in the top three in their size categories. By Dan Haar
- Criterion, Autism Behavioral Health and The Star Supply Co., are the top-three winners in 2021 in Hearst Top Workplaces small employers category. By Paul Schott
- A look at the 56 companies on the 2021 Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list. By Dan Haar
- ‘We have guys who have gone from working as a car vacuumer to general manager,’ Splash Car Wash founder Mark Curtis said. By Luther Turmelle
- “The challenge with COVID really was that we weren’t sure what was coming. We were prepared for one thing, and then something else would change.” By Ginny Monk
- At the McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Help Inc., Coutant Skinner looks after the people who look after the people in mental health crisis. By Dan Haar
- The number of evictions in Connecticut has started to climb from lows earlier in the pandemic and threatens to increase further, experts said. By Ginny Monk
- Officials with the Rhode Island-based company say demand for COVID testing, vaccines is driving the need for more workers. By Luther Turmelle
- Hearst Connecticut Media Group talked to housing experts and state officials and reviewed program guidelines to compile a list of 10 things you need to know when applying for rental assistance. By Ginny Monk
- Consumera who aren’t satisfied with the freshness of the grocery chain’s perishable goods can get double their money back, according to company officials. By Luther Turmelle
- With truck space commanding a premium during the pandemic, Reed’s is using more cans to save space — including for its newest “mocktail” mixers. By Alexander Soule