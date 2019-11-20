Wilton temple offers interfaith service of thanks

Temple B'nai Chaim will offer an interfaith Thanksgiving service on Nov. 25.

Temple B’nai Chaim will offer an interfaith Thanksgiving service — A Night of Giving Thanks — on Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., at 82 Portland Avenue in Georgetown.

People of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to gather together to offer gratitude for friendship and all the blessings in our lives.

Everyone — both in the temple’s congregation and in the larger community — is invited to this special experience. Interfaith leaders from Redding will lead the service.