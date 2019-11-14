Wilton temple offers blessing of the pets on Sunday

Temple B’nai Chaim will hold a blessing of the pets on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. All are invited to bring their animals to the temple at 82 Portland Avenue.

As the group gathers in the courtyard, Rabbi Bearman and student Cantor Hamstra will lead a brief ceremony where all will celebrate the love, laughter, and companionship that our pets bring. There will also be a prayer of mourning for anyone who is remembering a beloved pet that has died.

Photographer Jon Gordon will be on hand to take photos, which will be sold as a fundraiser for the temple’s religious school. Photos will be ready for Chanukah.

For more information, please visit www.templebnaichaim.org or call 203-544-8695.

All animals are welcome but should be either leashed or secured in travel cages.