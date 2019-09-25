Wilton temple has new offering for High Holy Days

A little girl blows a shofar, an instrument typically made from a ram's horn that is blown ceremonially at Rosh Hashanah, which is Sept. 29-30 and Yom Kippur, which is Oct. 3. Temple B'nai Chaim will introduce a new prayer book for its High Holy Day family services.

This year’s High Holy Days will mean something new for Temple B’nai Chaim in Georgetown.

Those who attend family services will use a new prayer book called Mishkan HaNefesh For Youth. It was created specifically for families with input from Rabbi Rachel Bearman, the temple’s rabbi. The services will read prayers that she wrote.

“Our Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur family services have always been popular, and we can’t wait to see how everyone attending these services will experience the holidays now that we have a prayer book that was written with them in mind,” Bearman said.

In addition to the new prayer book, the temple is offering a new opportunity for non-members who would like to attend family services to purchase High Holy Day tickets at a special price of $54 each — for the entirety of the holidays or for specific services. This price is normally only available to family members of current temple members, but this year, anyone who wants to attend services has the opportunity to call the office at 203-544-8695 and purchase tickets for this lower amount.

Schedule of services: (those marked with an * require tickets)

Rosh Hashanah

Sunday, Sept. 29:

Erev Rosh Hashanah*: 7:45 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30: Rosh Hashanah

Morning Service* 9-11:15 a.m.

Family Service* 12-1:15 p.m.

Taschlich (held off-site/call for details): 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1:

Rosh Hashanah Morning Service* 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Tuesday, Oct. 8:

Kol Nidre Service* 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9:

Yom Kippur Morning Service* 9:-11:15 a.m.

Yom Kippur Family Service* 12-1:15 p.m.

Afternoon Service*: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Yizkor and Neilah Services

5:30 p.m./6 p.m.

Temple B’nai Chaim is at 82 Portland Avenue in Wilton and serves families from Wilton, Ridgefield, Weston, Redding, Westport, and beyond.

“We are a vibrant synagogue, dedicated to sustaining a strong, Jewish community and fulfilling our members’ spiritual and social needs, encouraging the principles of Reform Judaism, and championing social justice,” a statement from the temple said.

For more information, visit templebnaichaim.org.