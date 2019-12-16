Wilton menorah to be lit on Dec. 22

Wilton will mark the first night of Hanukkah, Sunday, Dec. 22, with a lighting of the giant menorah on the town green at 5 p.m.

As he does every year, Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center will visit to perform the ceremony.

The public is invited to the celebration that will feature, live holiday music, donuts, hot latkes, dreidels and other holiday giveaways. The family-friendly event is suitable for all ages.

Hanukkah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over their Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the menorah. Although the Maccabees had only one day’s supply of olive oil it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained.

The menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and increasing each night with an additional light until all eight are lit. This year, Hanukkah ends on Dec. 30.

For more information call 203-635-4118 or visit www.schneersoncenter.org