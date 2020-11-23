Wilton churches present living nativity

Wilton Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will present a drive-by living nativity Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m., at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Wilton Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will present a drive-by living nativity Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m., at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton churches present living nativity 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will present a drive-by living nativity Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m., at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road.

“I Believe: The Road to Bethlehem” will offer visitors “the sights and sounds — the wonders of Christmas featuring a live nativity scene, complete with animals — all from the safety of your car,” a statement from the churches said.

“Even in the midst of this pandemic, the miracle of Christmas cannot be stopped,” said the Rev. Shannon White, pastor of Wilton Presbyterian Church.

“The celebration of the coming of Emmanuel — God with us — breaks into our lives and surprises us each and every year in new ways. This year, perhaps as never before, may we experience light, hope, peace and love, as we drive-by, looking at the animals, witnessing Mary and Joseph cradling the baby. May we find a deeper place both within ourselves and among our community to believe a little more and sing Joy to the World!”

The Rev. Marissa Rohrbach, rector of St. Matthew’s, said she is “delighted that we can offer this special moment of joy to our larger community. At Christmas, Christians celebrate God’s love, love that overcomes all obstacles to get to us.

“And in this season of COVID, we are all in need of a reminder of the power of that love, of what is possible with God, and of the deep joy that comes when we live faithfully together. Love comes down at Christmas, and we can’t wait to share it with you and our beloved community. Join us on the road to Bethlehem and be surprised again by this love,” she said.

All participants are invited to drop off non-perishables which will be given to local food pantries. Those dropping off food are reminded to wear their masks. Participants will remain in cars.

A rain date has been set for the day before, Saturday, Dec. 12, from 3 to 5. There will be updates on Facebook and wiltonpresbyterian.org and stmatthewswilton.org.

Information: 203-762-5514.