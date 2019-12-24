https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/arts-leisure/article/Wilton-church-presents-Christmas-pageant-14922321.php
Wilton church presents Christmas pageant
Photo: Nan Merolla / Wilton Congregational Church
WILTON — The Wilton Congregational Church presented its annual Christmas Pageant on Dec. 15, as part of its Sunday morning service.
The sanctuary was filled with families and community members who experienced “A Night In Bethlehem: The Peace & Promise of Christmas.” A large cast told the story of the night in Bethlehem when Jesus, played by a real baby, was born.
“I love our Christmas Pageant,” the Rev. Dr. Anne Coffman said. “It inspires me to see multiple generations collaborating to tell the greatest story in history.”
