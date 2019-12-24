Wilton church presents Christmas pageant

The Holy Family as portrayed by, from left, Aki Lasher, Oliver Wilson, Kaylie Berghaus and Liesel Schmauch.

WILTON — The Wilton Congregational Church presented its annual Christmas Pageant on Dec. 15, as part of its Sunday morning service.

The sanctuary was filled with families and community members who experienced “A Night In Bethlehem: The Peace & Promise of Christmas.” A large cast told the story of the night in Bethlehem when Jesus, played by a real baby, was born.

“I love our Christmas Pageant,” the Rev. Dr. Anne Coffman said. “It inspires me to see multiple generations collaborating to tell the greatest story in history.”