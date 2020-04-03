Wilton church offers alternative Easter idea

WILTON — For many, the holiest day of the Christian calendar — Easter — will be celebrated not in church but at home.

To encourage a sense of community on Sunday, April 12, Wilton Congregational Church is joining a movement called #aCROSSthecountry. This is an endeavor of the non-denominational Children’s Ministry Network that encourages people to create or print a cross and place it outside their home in a visible location.

On Easter Sunday, participants may take a photo with their cross and post it on social media using the hashtag #aCROSSthe country.

The cross symbolizes the Passion of Christ, observed during Lent and culminating in Good Friday, the day of Christ’s crucifixion. Easter marks Christ’s resurrection.

Spearheading the program for the Congregational Church is Larkin Brown, the church’s Christian education coordinator, who referred to the program as a “Stay at Home event for Easter Sunday.”

More information is available by calling her at 203-762-5591, ext. 107.