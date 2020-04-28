Wilton church holds food drive and Marian concert

Our Lady of Fatima Church will conduct a food drive to support the Thomas Merton Center on May 3. Our Lady of Fatima Church will conduct a food drive to support the Thomas Merton Center on May 3. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton church holds food drive and Marian concert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Our Lady of Fatima will conduct a food drive for the Thomas Merton Center on Sunday, May 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. It will be conducted as a “drive-by drop-off” in the parking lot at 229 Danbury Road.

Most requested are bottled water, bread for sandwiches, small cereal boxes, to-go snacks of any kind, power/energy bars, granola bars, muffins, bagels, bananas, pastries, oranges and indivudal-sized servings of cream cheese.

Gift cards to Costco, Stop&Shop, ShopRite and other supermarkets are also welcome. Financial donations may be made by check made out to Our Lady of Fatima with Thomas Merton in the memo line.

The Thomas Merton Center in Bridgeport serves economically disadvantaged people by addressing housing, nutritional needs, healthcare, parenting, and youth at risk. Its House of Hospitality provides breakfast, lunch and day shelter to some 260 people Monday through Saturday. It serves about 85,000 meals a year.

Marian concert

Catholics observe May as the month of the Mary, the mother of Jesus. As such, on May 3, Our Lady of Fatima will present a Marian concert, in honor of the Blessed Virgin, with Music Director Daniel Alasuvanto at 3 p.m.

Up to 49 people may attend in person. Social distancing will be controlled at the door.

Others may live stream the concert, Songs and Prayers with Mary, from the church parking lot or from home at https://video.nest.com/live/vvU3MD1NNr. Visit olf.org and click on Watch Live.