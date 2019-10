Wilton church coat drive

From left, Marie Broderick, Kathy Scheller, and Carol Boehly sort donated coats and linens during a previous coat drive at the Wilton Congregational Church.

Wilton Congregational Church will run its annual winter coat drive beginning Sunday, Nov. 3, through Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets may be dropped off at Pilgrim Hall for donation to Wilton Social Services and Open Door Shelter.

Collection hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

For information, call 203-762-5591.