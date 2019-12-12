Wilton choir welcomes season with concert

Our Lady of Fatima choir members, from left, Chris Switzer, MaryAnn Bozzuti, Janice Dehn and Lissa Seeberger join Kris Kringle in anticipation of the choir's annual Advent concert on Dec. 15. Our Lady of Fatima choir members, from left, Chris Switzer, MaryAnn Bozzuti, Janice Dehn and Lissa Seeberger join Kris Kringle in anticipation of the choir's annual Advent concert on Dec. 15. Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Church Photo: Contributed Photo / Our Lady Of Fatima Church Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton choir welcomes season with concert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Our Lady of Fatima’s adult choir will present its annual advent concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., at the church at 229 Danbury Road.

Under the direction of music minister Daniel Alasuvanto and choir director Mary Bozzuti Higgins, the choir will present its featured work, “Joy Has Dawned,” a Christmas musical composed and arranged by Lloyd Larson.

The eight-movement work is in the style of Lessons and Carols and includes narration between each musical offering of new and familiar carols and spirituals, including “Joy Has Dawned” by Keith Getty.

“It is a work that surely repeats the theme of joy and as one would expect this comes when family is together, in our worship experiences, yuletide traditions and of course, our music,” Higgins said in a press release.

Larson drew on a modern theme with these words: “But what happens when they’re not? How do we handle a Christmas that comes with crushing blows? A sudden job change, a traumatic health crisis, difficult family dynamic, financial strain.

“In those moments, we have to dig deep and find a joy that is rooted in something more solid than life’s fleeting challenges.”

“The Psalmist said: ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. It is in those moments that we are reminded that true and deep joy is not founded on the moments of life, but on the Creator of Life””

The family-friendly concert runs about one hour.