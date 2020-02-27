Wilton blood drive at church

WILTON — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive on Wednesday, March 4, from 1 to 6:15 p.m., at Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

All blood types, especially type O, is needed to ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Donors may make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.