Wilton Presbyterian Church offers seasonal services

Wilton Presbyterian Pastor the Rev. Shannon White sits in the church sanctuary.

Wilton Presbyterian Church invites people of all ages to attend services in for the Advent and Christmas seasons.

The Rev. Shannon White will preach at an Advent Worship with Communion on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15, is Big Music Sunday. This annual celebration begins at 10 a.m. and features brass and full choir with musical guests presenting the sounds of the season. Under the direction of Al Galletly, children and adults will leave full of the spirit of the holidays. Nursery is available. A chili luncheon with carols will follow in the Parish Hall.

The Christmas Pageant Service begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the sanctuary. All ages may participate in this interactive pageant that tells the story of Jesus’ birth. No rehearsal is necessary.

Later Sunday evening, the Longest Night Service begins at 7 in the sanctuary. For many, this time of year is filled with joy and laughter, but for others, the season brings up more difficult feelings of sadness, grief, and loneliness. This candlelight service, held on the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice, gives space for mediation, prayer, and reflection. A trio of strings will accompany. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.

A Family Christmas Eve Service begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. This family service includes choir, lessons, carols and a Christmas message. Children will participate throughout the service that concludes with candlelight. Those who wish to attend are advised to arrive early. Nursery is available.