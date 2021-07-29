Wilton Go Green offerer of tips from residents' fair, sale questions

Members of the Wilton Go Green initiative spoke with residents about proper recycling, food waste and not idling at the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 24. Residents asked Wilton Go Green members about items that they could recycle, and the members were able to provide emails with information and resources to help all of the residents recycle the right way. Those tips help to decipher what is “in” and what is “out” when it comes to recycling.

Those tips include:

- Black plastic is out as our recycling facilities optic readers can not read the black coloring and therefore are not getting sorted properly. “Consider reusing these items to store household goods or toys,”

- Paper takeout containers are out due to food contamination, as well as the variety of additional materials the different companies use to create these takeout containers,

- White and clear plastic takeout containers and clamshells are in.

- Download a "What's In?" What's Out?" flyer for your home.

- Follow the non-profit organization on the social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram as the the members continue to highlight recycling tips or check out the members’ Recycling 101 page for resources about where to recycle specialty items like plastic film, lightbulbs, textiles, batteries and more.

- Never hesitate to reach out with questions along the way. Send the members an email at info@wiltongogreen.org.

- Download the Recycle CT Wizard app and receive all of the “Can I recycle this?” questions answered anytime and anywhere. Use the search bar on the app, type in your query and find out if an item should head to the recycle bin or the trash bin. Download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play store on any smart device.

- Recycling 101 Cartons are In. Did you know that you can recycle food, and beverage cartons in Connecticut? This includes refrigerated cartons, such as milk, or juice cartons, and self stable cartons, such as broth, or almond milk cartons.

Shelf stable cartons include:

- Juice, milk, soy milk, soup, broth, wine and beans.

- Refrigerated cartons include: Milk, juice, cream and liquid eggs.

- Be sure to empty food, and beverage cartons, give a quick rinse, put the cap on, and place the cartons, and the caps in recycling bins.

Reusable items such as snack bags, lunchobxes, thermuses, reusable water bottles and food chillers are all solid ways to reduce waste.

Consider joining the member’s of the nonprofit organization’s campaign and share one small change that is being made to help foster sustainable behaviors in the community. The members of the organization will have their “Do One Thing Board at all of the summer aforementioned summer events that they are puttitng on for the organization such as the Wilton Farmers Market every Wednesday until Aug. 18, from noon until 5 p.m., and the Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair, on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.