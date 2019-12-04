https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/arts-leisure/article/Wilton-Garden-Club-spreads-holiday-cheer-14881495.php
Wilton Garden Club spreads holiday cheer
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Garden Club
The Wilton Garden Club members gather every year for one day the week after Thanksgiving to design holiday baskets for Wilton Social Services, Ambler Farm Greens Sale and to make wreaths which adorn Wilton Town Buildings. December 3 was the day this year and members had a great time getting it all done. Pictured is Marla Sinchak
View Comments