Wilton Garden Club members Janet Lane, and Carol Steiner are pictured at work designing holiday floral baskets to help brighten the holidays for Wilton residents, who are in need of some cheer this year.

Members recently gathered recently at Old Town Hall, and created 20 arrangements, and the wreath that now is gracing the Wilton Library. Wilton Garden Club members work on the project in concert with the Wilton Social Services Department every December.