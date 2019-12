Hope Church Christmas Eve services

Hope Church at 240 Wolfpit Road will offer its regular Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

There are two family-friendly Christmas Eve services planed for Dec. 24. The first is at 4 p.m. and the second is at 5:30.

Information: 203-762-0706.