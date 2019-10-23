Daniel Prospect weds Molly Sweeney

Ted and Lindsay Prospect announce the marriage of their son Daniel Ryan Prospect to Molly Alyce Sweeney on Aug. 17, 2019.

The couple were married at the Church of St. Peter Clavier in West Hartford and the reception was held in Farmington at the Farmington Gardens.

The bride is a 2016 graduate of Assumption College in Massachusetts and is the director of marketing and communications at a Catholic high school.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Wilton High School and a 2015 graduate of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. He is an actuary at a health insurance company.

The couple live and work in the Hartford area.