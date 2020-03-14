Coronavirus: Religious services vary

Mass will be said Sunday at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton. Mass will be said Sunday at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coronavirus: Religious services vary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — With the community landscape roiled by coronavirus concerns, Wilton’s houses of worship are trying to keep up with the latest health advisories. The decisions are difficult, particularly for Christians observing the holy season of Lent.

On Thursday, March 12, the Rev. Shannon White said the leadership at Wilton Presbyterian Church had decided to suspend Sunday services through the end of March “at a minimum.”

“We do not want to put people in harm’s way,” she said, adding the church will have opportunities for live streaming in a regional setting beginning March 22.

“We are a community of faith. We care for each and every person,” she said. “It would be easy to succumb to fear and anxiety over this serious virus, but we are called to a different perspective.”

She encouraged her church members to “use this as a time to deepen your spiritual life.”

In addition, the following events have been canceled or postponed:

Maundy Thursday Dinner, scheduled for April 9.

Mission fundraiser scheduled for May 2.

Midnight Run scheduled for March 28.

Bible study scheduled for March 15 and 22.

White invited parishioners with concerns to reach out to her at Shannon.white@wiltonpresbyterian.org.

St. Matthew’s

Likewise, St. Matthew’s Episcopal church is closed for at least two weeks.

“This is a decision that has weighed very heavily on me,” the Rev. Marissa Rohrbach wrote to parishioners on the church’s website. “I am convinced that it is the right decision, the choice that keeps God’s people safest.”

While services in the church sanctuary will not be held on March 15 and 22, she said service will be held online at 10 a.m. Instructions will be disseminated via email and social media.

The church’s pastoral care team and vestry are working on wellness checks and there is a team of people ready to run errands, buy groceries and attend to other needs.

The WEPCO campus is closed to all events until further notice.

Our Lady of Fatima

While all religious education classes and meetings at Our Lady of Fatima are postponed, mass will be said. However, Bishop Frank J. Caggiano has temporarily suspended for Catholics the obligation to attend Sunday mass beginning this Third Sunday of Lent (March 15) through the Fifth Sunday of Lent (March 29).

Wilton Congregational Church

In-person worship services are canceled for March 15 and March 22. The Rev. Anne Coffman will preach a short sermon available on the church’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3d15bdV.

The church office will remain open but all church rentals and church activities are canceled through March 28.