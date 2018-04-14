Softball: Six-run rally sends New Canaan to win over Warriors

The New Canaan exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third and that proved to be enough for a 6-4 win over the Wilton High softball team on Friday in New Canaan.

Gillian Kane did the rest with a complete-game win, striking out 13 batters. She allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks over seven innings.

New Canaan improved to 2-4 while Wilton dropped to 2-3.

Wilton held a 2-0 lead in the third when the Rams sent 10 batters to the plate and knocked out five of their seven hits for the day.

Kara Fahey started things off with a double, scoring on Kane’s RBI single. A single by Kaitlyn Fico and walk by Hannah Moore loaded the bases, with Kane coming home on Kendall Somma’s fielder’s choice bunt. Sofia Delicata then delivered the big blow, a three-run triple to put New Canaan in the lead, 5-2. She came home on an RBI double by Adriana Annese.

The Warriors had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out, two-run single by Claire Wilson.

Wilton scored once in the fourth when Hannah Belanger hit a two-out single, stole second and scored on Sophia Strazza’s RBI single.

If the fifth, Wilton cut the lead to 6-4 when Hannah Lifrieri singled and advanced to third on an outfield error, scoring on an RBI single by Farrell.

For the game, Belanger was 3-for-4 with a triple and run scored to lead Wilton. Finishing with two hits each were Strazza (2-for-4, RBI, run) and Wilson (2-for-4, 2 RBI). Also getting hits were Juliana Musilli (1-for-4), Lifrieri (1-for-3, run) and Farrell (1-for-3, walk, RBI). Kate Shouvlin and Kathleen Condos both walked

For the Rams, Kane was 3-for-3 with a two triples, an RBI and run scored, while Delicata (2-for-3, triple, 3 RBI, run) and Annese (2-for-3, double, RBI) had two hits each. Also getting hits were Fahey (double, run) and Fico (single, run). Moore had a walk and run scored.

Shouvlin took the loss, going two and one-third innings and allowing six runs on seven hits.

Wilson pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on two hits. She struck out four.