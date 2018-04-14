Imagine Lab re-imagines real estate

William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, which has an office in Wilton, announced a new facility devoted to elite real estate training, combining state-of-the-art technology with client-based hospitality education.

Known as The Imagine Lab, the 3,000-square-foot training site recently opened in the Harbor Point area of Stamford.

The Imagine Lab’s primary purpose is to help real estate agents learn the critical fundamentals of the business in a revolutionary new way.

According to a press release, it was designed by Beth Krupa, a three-time nationally awarded interior designer, as an “office of the future” in a home-like atmosphere. It will be the site of an intensive 90-day immersion, with real estate training courses available both onsite and remotely.

Classes will focus on marketing, social media, customer service and sales psychology for new-to-business sales professionals, as well as interior design, home valuations and green home technology.

Seminars open to the public will focus on trends in real estate.

Information: theimaginelab.net