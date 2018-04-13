Wilton real estate sales — April 6-12, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 6 through April 12, 2018.

1 and 25 Pimpewaug Road: Taber J.S. Gregory, to 1 & 25 Pimpewaug Road LLC, $545,000.

16 Raymond Lane: Dominic F. and Jessica White, to Gary J. and Jennifer J. Constance, $1,499,000.

22 Danbury Road: 22DR LLC, to Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, $1,400,000.

37 Kensett Avenue: Hildy U. Guerrero, to Alireza Abedin and Jennifer E. McLoughlin, $715,000.

43 Own Home Avenue: Sara Miller, to Karen Reddington Sackowitz, $488,000.

45 Spectacle Lane: James C.P. Berry Trust, to Alan and Susan Ravitz, $825,000.