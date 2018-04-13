Visiting nurses plan move back to Wilton

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County has purchased the former Hitchcock Furniture store at 22 Danbury Road. It will eventually take the place of office space it has been leasing at iPark, 761 Main Avenue, in Norwalk on the Wilton line, said Sharon Bradley, president and chief executive officer.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has set May 14 for a discussion of the nursing agency’s proposal to renovate the former retail building into administrative offices. The agency provides a number of public, home health, and hospice services as well as bereavement support groups in Wilton and the surrounding area.

“We have been leasing at iPark for the past 10 years, which has been great, and prior to that, we were at the Comstock Community Center for several decades. This is our first opportunity to purchase a building,” Bradley said.

“The new location will also provide an opportunity to offer clinics and support groups, as we do here,” she said. “It will be a major renovation of 22 Danbury Road and provide opportunities for people to visit us there, and participate in small clinics and small groups, as we have for decades at Comstock and iPark.”

The iPark lease expires next February, she said. The agency hopes to move to the new facility by then.

The new location will provide about 8,000 square feet of space.

The two-story building, on just shy of an acre, has sat vacant for 10 years, said Bob Nerney, the town’s planning director. The application is to increase the site coverage in the Design Retail Business zone from 40% to 50%. It would have 42 parking spaces.

22DR LLC sold 22 Danbury Road to Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County Inc. for $1.4 million, according to records at town hall.