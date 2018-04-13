Softball: Warriors rout Weston 14-2

Kate Shouvlin and Claire Wilson combined for a four-hitter as the Wilton High softball team defeated Weston, 14-2, in five innings on Thursday in Weston.

Shouvlin got the win, going four innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. She struck out two. Wilson finished up the final two inning.

Wilton evened its record at 2-2 while the Trojans fell to 1-3.

The 13-hit Warriors attack was led by two hits each from Hannah Belanger (2-for-5, run, RBI), Juliana Musilli (2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs), Hannah Lifrieri (2-for-3, walk, triple, 3 RBI, two runs), Maya Farrell (2-for-4, triple, 3 RBI, run) and Lara Burke (2-for-2, RBI run).

Notching one hit each were Sophia Strazza (1-for-3, two walks, 3 runs), Wilson (1-for-2, two walks, 3 runs), and Hailey Dube (1-for-2, two walks, RBI, run).

After Weston scored a run in the bottom of the first, Wilton took the lead for good with five runs in the top of the second, highlighted by Musilli’s two-run double.

The Warriors made it 10-2 in the fourth with five more runs, with the big hit coming when Farrell ripped a liner down the left-field line for a three-run triple.

Wilton’s five-run fifth was highlighted by Lifrieri’s two-run triple

Lifrieri made a couple of great defensive plays in right field, gunning down a runner at home plate in the first inning and making a diving catch of a flyball in foul territory in the fourth.