The 83rd Minks to Sinks Spring Sale starts the first weekend in May. In-home consigning is available to anyone with more than 10 items to consign, excluding clothing.

Consignors may call 203-762-0520 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. before April 16 to arrange for volunteers to come to their house and price and tag items.

The consignor can then drop off their ticketed merchandise at the Minks to Sinks site at their convenience during consignment/donation hours on Tuesday, May 1 through Thursday, May 3.