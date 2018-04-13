Baseball: Warriors down Rams behind four-hitter by Skewis

Brendan Skewis hurled a complete-game four-hitter as the Wilton High baseball team defeated New Canaan 6-1 on Friday at home.

Skewis walked two and struck out five to notch his first win of the season. The sole New Canaan run was unearned.

The Rams (3-4) took the initial 1-0 lead in the second when Jack Defrancesco hit a two-out double, went to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

Wilton (3-1) took the lead with three runs in the fourth inning. The Warriors got a single by Dillon Lifrieri and double by Jack DiNanno, followed by a two-base infield error on a grounder by Jack Forgione. Drew Phillips capped off the rally with an RBI double.

Lifrieri and DiNanno again started the rally in the fifth with back-to-back singles, both scoring on a grounder up the middle by Forgione, who scored on an RBI double by Cole Judelson.

Zach Lopez took the loss for the Rams, going five innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on 10 hits. Kyle deMayo pitched a scoreless sixth in relief.

DiNanno led the Wilton hitting, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Phillips had two hits and an RBI and Lifrieri had two hits and two runs scored.