Trackside summer trip

There are a few spaces left for Trackside Teen Center’s planned summer trip to historic Williamsburg, Va., and teens in seventh to ninth grade are invited to sign up.

The Trackside Adventure Club’s trip will be hosted by Middlebrook teachers, Dr. Priest and Dr. Cloutier. Participants will meet at Trackside on Monday, Aug. 6, for classroom activities, depart for Williamsburg on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and return to Wilton on Friday, Aug. 10.

Highlights of the trip will include: Busch Gardens Amusement Park, Baltimore Inner Harbor, Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown Settlement, Historic Yorktown, Presidents Park, Williamsburg Ghost Tour, and more. During the Monday class, students will explore the trip itinerary, discuss rooming arrangements, study the maps of locations for the trip, and participate in games and activities designed to prepare students for the trip.

The total cost of the trip per student is $685, which includes transportation by coach bus, admission to attractions, breakfasts and dinners, and three nights’ stay at Williamsburg Woodland Suites. Middlebrook teachers will chaperone the trip for a ratio of one chaperone for every seven students.

For more detailed information and links to registration forms, visit trackside.org/wac.