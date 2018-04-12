Stained glass workshop for kids

Glass-making is an ancient art and its story over the past 5,000 years will be told during a stained-glass workshop for children ages 6 to 12 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. It will take place Saturday, April 14, from 11 to 12:30.

The children will make their own stained-glass sun catcher and a snack of stained-glass cookies.

The cost for members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members, $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.