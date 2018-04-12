Final Socks for Soldiers collection of the year underway

Socks for Soldiers is running its final collection of new, white tube socks through May 4 for soldiers and veterans. The group is collecting socks for men and women as well as personal hygiene items.

“To date, we have provided our soldiers and veterans with over 12,000 pairs of socks since this group began in December of 2008,” a letter to Wilton High School students and staff said. “We also supported Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport and additionally we have connected with Bill Madaras to support the veterans serviced by the Provisions for Patriots Program in Indiana.”

Donation boxes are set up outside the high school’s main office on the second floor lobby and outside Mr. Pompa’s door in the school counseling wing.

The drive is spearheaded by seniors Patrick Verrilli, Tor Aronson, Joe Murtha, and Kyle Shifrin. Taking over for them next year will be sophomores Jake Zeyher and Connor Burke and junior Kace Stewart.