Senior Center News

Jewelry sale and music

On Wednesday, April 18, from 11 to 1:30, members of the Turnover Shop will conduct a jewelry sale at Ogden House during the monthly luncheon. The Turnover Shop is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been in Wilton Center for more than 50 years. More than 150 volunteers raise money for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, PTAs and other Wilton school organizations, as well as more than 75 other local charities. Over the years the Turnover Shop has awarded more than $1 million to deserving organizations. High-quality consignments of furniture, jewelry, antiques, and clothing as well as donated items are offered for sale in this lovely shop, often called one of the town’s “best kept secrets!”

Chefs from the Wilton Woman’s Club will prepare and serve lunch at noon. Lunch will be followed by musical entertainment provided by the Wilton High School Orchestra under the direction of Malcolm Kahn, who teaches in the middle and high school.

Call 2503-834-6240 to reserve your place for lunch.

American music

Chris Merwin completes his musical trilogy on American music Friday, April 13, at 11 in the senior center lounge. This show combines three styles that are not fully related, but are part of the roots music canon: bluegrass, folk, and gospel. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Chair yoga

Join Adriana Caravakis from Visiting Angels Senior Homecare on Friday, April 13, at 11:15 for a mindful session of chair yoga. The class will focus on proper breathing and muscle stretching. This session is free and open to senior citizens. It takes place at the senior center.

Women on the Move

Connie Tate’s presentation on Women on the Move has been rescheduled to Friday, April 20, at 11. She will highlight recent efforts by women around the world to improve their status and the roles played by the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and the YWCA. Connie will also describe how local efforts sponsoring a Syrian family in Wilton and Afghan students elsewhere in Connecticut have contributed to the growing emphasis on improving the lives and rights of women worldwide. RSVP: 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, April 13, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 11, Chris Merwin presents Gospel, Bluegrass and Folk music; 11:15, Chair Yoga with Adriana Caravakis; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, April 16, 9:15, Create Like the Great; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Drawing the Landscape; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 2:15, Wilton Woman’s Club Book Discussion.

Tuesday, April 17, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:30, Feed Your Heart at Ridgefield VNA; 12, Duplicate Bridge with Maureen Turnier; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, April 18, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Watercolor Workshop; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 11 to 1:30, Turnover Shop Jewelry Sale at Ogden House; 12, Lunch at Ogden House followed by the Wilton High School Orchestra; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, April 19, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10, Basic Drawing with Martha Talburt; 12, Lunch at St. Matthew Church; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 6, Social Service Commission Meeting.