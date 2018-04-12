Mianus TU offers angler’s breakfast

The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, a local river conservation organization, will serve a free streamside breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, toast, coffee and juice at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton on the opening day of trout season, Saturday, April 14.

The free breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 at the park pavilion off Lovers Lane.

The event and meal are free and open to the public. Donations to the chapter to support its conservation and youth education projects and programs are appreciated.

RSVP at mianustu.org to help the chapter plan for a headcount.

All anglers looking to fish the river or pond will need to have a 2018 Connecticut fishing license and the new trout and salmon stamp, which may be purchased online or at the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.