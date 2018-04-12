Library Lines

Jazz guitarist returns

The Mimi Fox Duo returns to the library’s stage for a Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert on Sunday, April 15, from 4 to 5:30. She will be joined by bassist Mike Asetta, who accompanied her for the first concert in 2011. An internationally renowned guitarist/composer/recording artist, Mimi has been named a winner in six consecutive Downbeat Magazine international critic’s polls and has been recognized by writers and colleagues alike as one of the most eloquent jazz guitarists of today. An informal reception follows the concert when CDs will be available for purchase and signing. The suggested donation for the concert is $10 per person. Advance registration is strongly recommended.

Recalibrating taxes

Speaker Michael Alimo looks at taxes and retirement in the program, Tax Reform Reality Check, on Tuesday, April 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. He covers topics such as: What are the major tax law changes? Which tax law changes could affect investing in one’s retirement portfolio? Are taxes on sale now and is this an opportunity? How may states like Connecticut possibly not benefit from these changes? What are a few of the concepts on how to potentially benefit from tax reform changes? Alimo of USA Financial and Tax Services brings professional insight regarding how these changes may impact people today and in the future. Free, registration is recommended.

Spring poetry

Judson Scruton leads a three-part series, Spring Poetry — Marianne Moore: Maintaining the Living Language, on consecutive Thursdays, April 19, 26 and May 3, from 10:30 to noon. The series takes a new look at the poems of Marianne Moore as they were originally published. Scruton has taught creative writing and literature at prep schools and universities. He is an adjunct professor of English at Fairfield University. Poetry packets are available at the front desk. There is no charge for the program. Advance registration is required.

Breathing easy about college

College admissions consultant Beth Manners returns to the library to help the next generation of high school students and parents through the college admissions process. In her presentation, 10 Things You Need to Learn About College Admissions, on Thursday, April 19, from 6 to 7 p.m., she will detail the process, from putting college lists together to writing essays. Registration is required. High school students and their parents are invited to attend.

Spend a chill morning

People are invited to the library for a morning of chilling and painting with the Paint It Up! program on Friday, April 20, from 10 to noon. The library will supply the canvases, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces to inspire the inner painters in everyone. No art experience is required. A $5 fee will be collected upon arrival to cover the cost of materials. For adults, ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

Tree talk for kids

Kids in grade K to 3 are invited to How Does Your Garden Grow?, an Earth-friendly class on Friday, April 20, from 4:15 to 5 in celebration of Earth Day. Victoria McCarthy, an arborist from SavATree, will talk about the four parts of a plant, and the children will have a chance to plant beans. There also will be time for talking about any plant or tree that the kids are interested in. The program is sponsored by SavATree. Registration is required.

Book sale almost here

The library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale is Saturday, April 21, through Tuesday, April 24. This event is an important fund-raiser since the library has to raise 100% of the funds for its collections. The Rotary Club of Wilton will once again be selling hotdogs on Saturday at lunchtime with the proceeds benefiting the library. An Early Buyers pass may be purchased for $15 for entry into the sale on Saturday, from 7 to 9 a.m. The remaining hours through Tuesday are free admission. See the library’s website for details.

