Koutsoukos brothers compete in Quiz Bowl tournaments

Wilton High School sophomore Alexander Koutsoukos and Middlebrook seventh grader Lukas Koutsoukos competed as a team in the 2018 NAQT Connecticut State Quiz Bowl Championship in Darien on March 24. The brothers finished third overall in the Quiz Bowl competition, and Alexander placed first in the individual standings.

Lukas also participated as a member of Middlebrook’s Quiz Bowl team in the NAQT New Jersey Middle School State Championship on March 3. The team placed fifth overall, and Lukas ranked first in the preliminary individual standings and second in the overall individual standings.

In May, the Middlebrook team will participate in the 2018 Middle School National Championship Tournament in Illinois.

Quiz Bowls are competitive, academic, interscholastic activities for students, sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT), during which teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

Information: NAQT.com