CFE/Save the Sound celebrates Earth Day and World Fish Migration Day

Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound is preparing for multiple events this month to celebrate back-to-back environmental holidays: World Fish Migration Day on April 21 and Earth Day on April 22.

“The Earth Day story is a great coming-together of passionate advocates,” said Leah Lopez Schmalz, chief program officer for CFE/Save the Sound. “Senators and activists met and realized that ordinary Americans cared about problems like smog, oil spills, and dying birds just as much as they did — and that together they could do something about it. The movement that Earth Day helped start eventually gave us the Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act, among other milestones. We still used these tools every day to protect the land, air, and water of region, and the health of the people and wildlife who call it home.”

World Fish Migration Day is a one-day global-to-local event to create awareness on the importance of open rivers and migratory fish, and connect people with the rivers in the own backyards that are home to migrating fish. Since 2015, CFE/Save the Sound has removed dams on the West River in New Haven, Whitford Brook in Mystic, and the Quinnipiac River in Meriden and Southington. The team has also improved migration by building fishways and retrofitting culverts, like the Bride Brook culvert at Rocky Neck State Park. Of our newest fish passage project, Director of Green Projects Gwen Macdonald said, “This is the first time in almost 60 years that alewife and blueback herring will be able to safely migrate through this stretch of the Noroton River and reach their freshwater spawning habitat upstream. The partnerships involved in this project are a great example of how state agencies and nonprofits can work together to safeguard our rivers, fish, and habitats for the public trust.”

Wednesday, April 18 — Youth Climate Action Day

9:30 a.m.-noon, Legislative Office Building, 300 Capitol Ave., Hartford.

Join Connecticut youth and environmental allies including CFE, Clean Water Action, CT League of Conservation Voters, CHISPA, and the Greater Hartford Environmental Coalition in calling on state leaders to make solar available to all, set a strong Renewable Portfolio Standard, protect net metering to make solar more financially viable for families, and restore the Clean Energy Funds. RSVP at http://org.salsalabs.com/o/2155/p/salsa/event/common/public/?event_KEY=100505.

Rally to Save Solar, 2 p.m., North steps of the State Capitol, Hartford.

Come stand with Solar Connecticut and its member businesses from around the state, CFE, and other climate allies working to remove barriers to clean energy for all. After the rally, solar workers will lobby their lawmakers in support of a strong in-state distributed generation industry, including renewable energy credits extension, strong Renewable Portfolio Standard and shared solar, net metering, and no caps to artificially limit solar growth.

Earth Day Celebration at Mitchell College, noon-3 p.m., Clarke Center at Mitchell College, 437 Pequot Ave, New London.

CFE/Save the Sound’s Chris Cryder will be the keynote speaker at Mitchell College’s annual Earth Day celebration. Come hear Chris discuss local conservation projects with a focus on the campaign to preserve Plum Island.

Saturday, April 21 — World Fish Migration Day

Multiple locations statewide

The day kicks off at 9 a.m. at Eagle Landing State Park where there will be a release of alewives, exhibits, and remarks by DEEP Commissioner Rob Klee. Open house events at other sites generally run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head to the Stamford-Darien line to see CFE’s newest reopened river. Downstream construction on the Noroton River was completed just in time for this spring’s fish. CFE/Save the Sound restoration experts will be on site (parking at the Boatyard, 1308 East Main St., Stamford ) to discuss the project.

Pequonnock Riverfest in Bridgeport (Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport ) while speaking with CFE/Save the Sound staffers about our work to open rivers for migrating fish — some of which is viewable in Glenwood Park, near the zoo.

An earlier CFE/Save the Sound fish passage project in Wallingford is also available to visitors. Stop by Wallace Dam (approx. 3 River Road, Wallingford) to see the Harry Haakonsen Fishway.

CT DEEP staff and other restoration partners will be at additional sites around the state. For a full list of Connecticut events, visit ctriversalmon.org/world-fish-migration-day-in-connecticut. All events are free, open to the public, and family-friendly.

Guided Hike of Old Mine Park, 1 p.m., 121 Old Mine Rd, Trumbull

In 2012, CFE/Save the Sound helped coordinate a pond restoration and stormwater management project at Old Mine Park. This Earth Day weekend we’ll return to the park for a hike and beautification effort! Join CFE/Save the Sound and staff from the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center for a guided historical hike and clean up the trail as you go. RSVP at trumbullnatureandartscenter.org/Registration.html.

Sunday, April 22 — Earth Day

Planting at Stratford Point, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1207 Prospect Dr., Stratford.

Soundkeeper Bill Lucey, Stratford Representative Joe Gresko, and the Biology Department at Sacred Heart University are inviting volunteers to a marsh grass planting on Earth Day to help restore the eroding shoreline.

Earth Day Biodynamic Wine and Cheese Pairing, 2-4 p.m., Madison Wine Exchange, 188 Boston Post Rd, Madison.

Experience organic and biodynamic wines and artisan cheeses from Fromage in Old Saybrook while supporting the environment on Earth Day. Tickets are $30 per person, with net proceeds benefiting CFE/Save the Sound. Get details and purchase tickets at madisonwinexchange.com/main.asp?request=EVENTS&event=150&.