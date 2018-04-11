Softball: Warriors fall behind early, lose to Norwalk, 9-5

Norwalk jumped out a 7-0 lead after two innings and never looked back, en route to a 9-5 win over the Wilton High softball team on Wednesday in Norwalk.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 1-2 on the season. The Bears improved to 4-1.

Sophia Strazza was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored to lead the Wilton offense. Getting two hits each were Kate Shouvlin (2-for-4, double, run), Hannah Lifrieri (2-for-3, two RBI) and Maya Farrell (2-for-4, double, two RBI). Notching one hit each were Juliana Musilli (1-for-3, run) and Claire Wilson (1-for-3, walk, run, RBI).

After Norwalk’s quick start, Wilton cut the lead to 7-3 with three in the top of the third on Lifrieri’s RBI single and a two-run double by Farrell. The lead stayed at four through the bottom of the fifth, when the Bears scored twice to go up 9-3.

Shouvlin took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits in two innings of work. Wilson pitched the final four frames, allowing two runs (none earned) on five hits and two walks.