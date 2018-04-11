Obituary: Demetrio Michael (Dee) Arnone Jr., 79

Demetrio Michael (Dee) Arnone Jr., age 79, beloved husband of JoAnne Parahus Arnone of Norwalk, passed away on April 10, 2018 with his family by his side.

He was born on July 20, 1938 in New Haven and was a son to the late Demetrio M. and Christine Ferro Arnone.

Dee was a proud Veteran having served in the United States Marine Corp. After serving he worked at Teleregister and then became a Norwalk Firefighter until his retirement. He later owned and operated Kesnick’s Liquor Store in Stamford.

Dee was dedicated to his parish, St. Thomas the Apostle, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and an Alter Server, as well as a volunteer for St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

In addition to his loving wife JoAnne, he is survived by two sons, Kevin (Lisa) Arnone of New Canaan, John (Greta) Arnone of Kensington; a daughter, Jennifer (Jon) Anda of Wilton; a sister, Ann Marie (Raymond) Jaworowski of Florida; a brother, William (Patricia) Arnone of Stamford; six grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Griffin, Fallon and Alexander Arnone; Jody and Emily Underwood; one niece and many nephews.

Dee loved to garden, especially tomatoes. He was a Yankee and Giants fan, a devout Catholic, a hero, a dedicated family man, and a close friend to so many. His smile was infectious and his caring unlimited.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, April 13, 2018, from 4:00 till 8:00 pm at Norwalk’s Hoyt-Cognetta Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 9:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Norwalk. Interment with full military and Fire Department Honors will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry c/o St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, CT 06855. For more information and to leave an online condolence please visit www.norwalkfh.com.

“If we encounter Jesus and our brothers and sisters every day, our hearts will not dwell in the past or the future. They will live in God’s present moment, in peace with everyone.” Pope Francis on Twitter, 2018.