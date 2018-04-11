Nursing agency offers parent bereavement group

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer an eight-week bereavement support group to help parents cope with loss following the death of a child.

The support group will meet on Thursday afternoons from 2:30 until 4, April 12 through May 31, at the nursing agency’s offices in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at iPark, 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

This support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. For information, or to pre-register, call 203-834-6341, ext. 316.