Conservation walk at Vista Road

This Sunday, April 15, Gregory Waters from Weir Farm will lead a walk in the Vista Road Property starting at 1. Sponsored by the Wilton Conservation Commission with the collaboration of Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, and Wilton Land Conservation Trust, Waters will share his expertise on Connecticut’s many stone walls and will inform attendees about their history in our area.

The Vista Road Property is best entered from Bald Hill Road with parking on the left side as you drive in from Route 33. To reach Bald Hill Road, take Route 33 north from the town center and make a left onto Bald Hill about one-eighth mile past Vista Road, or drive south on Route 33 from Ridgefield and make a right onto Bald Hill Road after passing Ruscoe Road on the right and Millstone Road on the left. Entrance to the park is about midway along Bald Hill Road on the left.

Following the walk there will be refreshments and time to enjoy chatting with neighbors and representatives of the supporting conservation organizations.

Walkers should wear long pants tucked into socks, and long-sleeved shirts. All are welcome including dogs on leash.

To guarantee you are contacted should there be inclement weather, please pre-register at [email protected]