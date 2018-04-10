Letter: Special ed comments uncalled for

To the Editors:
I would like to address comments made by Walter Kress at the April 3 Board of Finance meeting. As a parent of three Wilton school children, one of whom receives special education services, I am upset by Mr. Kress’s generalizations, assumptions and frankly, his offensive personal comments.
First, his comments alleging lack of preparedness by parents and staff prior to PPTs are troublesome. Mr. Kress should not have access to the kind of information necessary to support this type of statement. This means, therefore, that Mr. Kress is either uttering unfounded personal opinions publicly in his capacity as a Board of Finance member, or he is privy to confidential information regarding specific PPT meetings, which he should not have access to unless he was a participant. Either way, Mr. Kress made a broad, sweeping generalization that was not in keeping with his role on the Board of Finance.
Second, and far more troubling, was Mr. Kress’s comment stating there are numerous children on the “periphery” who are taking advantage of the system. This is mere conjecture on Mr. Kress’s part as he neither has authority, nor access to specific information, to judge which, and how many children should receive special services, and what specific services are appropriate for each specific child. As the parent of a child Mr. Kress would consider “on the periphery,” I am irked by Mr. Kress’s accusation that my child may be “gaming the system” and is not entitled to the services he receives. He has no idea the struggles my son faces on a daily basis, or those of the other nameless children on the “periphery.” As such, he has no basis for his observation, and therefore, should not make these sweeping, unfounded judgments about parents and children in town, especially in the context of a budget vote.
Mr. Kress mentioned he is the only BOF member with a child in the schools. I do not think personal observations, however, should be the metric Mr. Kress uses to support his vote on a budget. In the future, the town will be better served if Mr. Kress keeps his personal, baseless opinions to himself.
Lisa Smith
Wilton, April 5
1 thought on “Letter: Special ed comments uncalled for”
Students at WHS have been gaming the system for at least 20 years by using private testing to establish a disability which is then leveraged through the special ed laws into an accommodation – additional timing on standardized tests, and in some cases untimed SAT tests. Many parents started the process in junior high school to have an adequate paper trail for high school AND college. Ask any parent; many of these children by all accounts appear normal, and would not be viewed as “being on the periphery.” After all, disability is in the eye of the beholder, and it is likely that most people have some time of learning disability – and no matter how minor, under state and federal law they have to be ‘accommodated.’ Watch the BOE meeting on Optimum: Mr. Kress did not say that Ms. Smith’s child may be gaming the system, but did say that gaming takes place, which is true, like it or not, deny it or not.