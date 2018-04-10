Letter: PTSA helps make language festival a success

To the Editors:

Recently, the Wilton High School community celebrated another wonderfully successful World Language Festival thanks to the hard work of many students and teachers, and especially the support of the WHS PTSA! For 32 years, WHS has endorsed our mission of extending learning beyond the classroom by embracing the many cultures and languages of the world.

During the three-day festival, students participated in over two dozen events, most of which were produced by their peers. We couldn’t be more proud of their passion and their efforts. Many thanks to the parent volunteers of the WHS PTSA for continuing to make our festival a reality, and for their help throughout the year.

Scott Webster

Lauren Kantor

Wilton High School Department of World Languages

Wilton, March 29