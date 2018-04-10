Gulf station burglary arrests made

A 36-year-old Derby man was arrested on a warrant at Norwalk Superior Court April 4 in connection with the Dec. 19, 2017, burglary of the Gulf Service Center at 287 Danbury Road.

Police said Casey McAdams, of 33 Hickory Road, Derby, allegedly used a hammer to break the glass door and enter the business during the early morning hours. Once inside, police said he took the cash drawer and numerous packs of cigarettes. The total amount was $400 in cash and $125 worth of cigarettes. Damage to the building was estimated at $700.

McAdams was charged with third degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal mischief, fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. He was held on $50,000 bond and had a court date of April 4.

Last week, Wilton police arrested his accomplice, Alicia Shermeta. These two arrests close out the burglary investigation, police said.

The 30-year-old West Haven woman was arrested April 2. Police said Sheremeta, of 98 Brown Street, West Haven, was charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

Police said a video showed a man smashing the glass with a hammer, taking the cash drawer and cigarettes, and running out of the business. Sheremeta was the alleged driver of the getaway vehicle, determined by further investigation. She was charged on a warrant and released on $50,000 bond with a court date of April 17.