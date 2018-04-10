Delegates head to state conventions next month

Both the Republican and Democratic Town Committees have chosen their delegates to represent them at the state conventions.
The Democrats will gather at a state convention May 18-19, where they will nominate candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of the state, state treasurer, comptroller, and attorney general. The convention for the U.S House of Representatives is May 14, and for the state House of Representatives, May 16. The state Senate convention takes place May 21, and for judge of probate, May 23.
The Republicans will hold their state convention May 11-12, when they will endorse candidates for state seats including governor, U.S. senator and U.S. House of Representatives. The conventions for other seats such as state senator, state representative and judge of probate will also take place at that time.
State convention delegates:
Democrats:
- Thomas Dubin
- Deborah McFadden
- Carole Young-Kleinfeld
- Melissa Spohn
- John Kalamarides
- Thomas Burgess
- Leslie Holmes
- Victoria Rossi
- Richard Creeth
- Charles Lewis
- Ross Tartell
Republicans:
- Jennie Wong
- Bill Lalor
- Josh Cole
- Miriam Sayegh
- Mike Lindberg
- Chuck Wessendorf
- Joe Peres
- Don Sauvigne
State Assembly convention (143rd District)
Democrats:
- Thomas Dubin
- Victoria Rossi
- Charles Lewis
- Jeffrey Miller
- Diane Martucci
- Melissa Spohn
- Eric Fanwick
Republicans:
- Jennie Wong
- Bill Lalor
- Josh Cole
- Hella McSweeney
State Assembly convention (125th District)
Democrats:
- Valerie Rosenson
- Carol Ball
- Leslie Holmes
- Deborah McFadden
Republicans
- Michelle Battaglia
- Gary Battaglia
- Carol Lenihan
State Senate convention (26th District)
Democrats:
- Thomas Dubin
- John Kalamarides
- Melissa Spohn
- Patti Frisch
- Peter Squitieri
- Jeffrey Miller
- Deborah McFadden
- Ross Tartell
- Victoria Ross
- Brad Williams
- Kim Purcell
Republicans:
- Christine Finkelstein
- Anna Marie Francello Bilella
- Marianne Gustafson
- Peter Wrampe
- Michael Whitted
- Rudy Hoefling
- Ken MacCallum
Congressional convention (4th District)
Democrats:
- Thomas Dubin
- Deborah McFadden
- John Kalamarides
- Leslie Holmes
- Jackie Kremer
- Robert Sabo
- Alison Mark
- Tracey Murray
- Patti Frisch
- Thomas Burgess
- Daniel Troph
Republicans:
Judge of Probate convention
Democrats:
- Thomas Dubin
- Deborah McFadden
- Carole Young-Kleinfeld
- Melissa Spohn
- John Kalamarides
- Thomas Burgess
- Leslie Holmes
- Victoria Ross
- Richard Creeth
- Charles Lewis
- Ross Tartell
Republicans:
- Peter Wrampe
- Rudy Hoefling
- Ken MacCallum
- Don Drummond
- Carol Lenihan
- Warren Serenbetz
- Gail Lavielle