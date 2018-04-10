Delegates head to state conventions next month

Both the Republican and Democratic Town Committees have chosen their delegates to represent them at the state conventions.

The Democrats will gather at a state convention May 18-19, where they will nominate candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of the state, state treasurer, comptroller, and attorney general. The convention for the U.S House of Representatives is May 14, and for the state House of Representatives, May 16. The state Senate convention takes place May 21, and for judge of probate, May 23.

The Republicans will hold their state convention May 11-12, when they will endorse candidates for state seats including governor, U.S. senator and U.S. House of Representatives. The conventions for other seats such as state senator, state representative and judge of probate will also take place at that time.

State convention delegates:

Democrats:

Thomas Dubin

Deborah McFadden

Carole Young-Kleinfeld

Melissa Spohn

John Kalamarides

Thomas Burgess

Leslie Holmes

Victoria Rossi

Richard Creeth

Charles Lewis

Ross Tartell

Republicans:

Jennie Wong

Bill Lalor

Josh Cole

Miriam Sayegh

Mike Lindberg

Chuck Wessendorf

Joe Peres

Don Sauvigne

State Assembly convention (143rd District)

Democrats:

Thomas Dubin

Victoria Rossi

Charles Lewis

Jeffrey Miller

Diane Martucci

Melissa Spohn

Eric Fanwick

Republicans:

Jennie Wong

Bill Lalor

Josh Cole

Hella McSweeney

State Assembly convention (125th District)

Democrats:

Valerie Rosenson

Carol Ball

Leslie Holmes

Deborah McFadden

Republicans

Michelle Battaglia

Gary Battaglia

Carol Lenihan

State Senate convention (26th District)

Democrats:

Thomas Dubin

John Kalamarides

Melissa Spohn

Patti Frisch

Peter Squitieri

Jeffrey Miller

Deborah McFadden

Ross Tartell

Victoria Ross

Brad Williams

Kim Purcell

Republicans:

Christine Finkelstein

Anna Marie Francello Bilella

Marianne Gustafson

Peter Wrampe

Michael Whitted

Rudy Hoefling

Ken MacCallum

Congressional convention (4th District)

Democrats:

Thomas Dubin

Deborah McFadden

John Kalamarides

Leslie Holmes

Jackie Kremer

Robert Sabo

Alison Mark

Tracey Murray

Patti Frisch

Thomas Burgess

Daniel Troph

Judge of Probate convention

Democrats:

Thomas Dubin

Deborah McFadden

Carole Young-Kleinfeld

Melissa Spohn

John Kalamarides

Thomas Burgess

Leslie Holmes

Victoria Ross

Richard Creeth

Charles Lewis

Ross Tartell

Republicans: