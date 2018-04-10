Colburn raises money for cancer research

Wilton High School senior Ana Colburn and 14 other area students collectively raised $125,000 for blood cancer research as part of the Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s third annual Student of the Year campaign.

The seven-week-long fund-raising campaign took place Jan. 18 through March 8.

Ana said working with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was “a great learning experience” and she’s “very grateful for the generous support and encouragement” from everyone who donated to her campaign.

“This campaign showed me how good it feels to take just some of your time to work on behalf of others,” she said.

“It is so nice to know you are helping the many families who are dealing with blood cancers.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. Its mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Information: lls.org.