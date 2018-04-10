Cannon Road hearing continued

The Planning and Zoning Commission April 9 continued the contentious public hearing on the proposed subdivision plan for Cannon Road to April 23.

The purpose of the extension is so that the applicant can answer questions raised by the commissioners, and to have more of the commissioners present, said J. Casey Healy, attorney for the applicant. Several commissioners, including the chairman and vice chairman, were absent on April 9.

Planned is an eight-lot conservation subdivision of 55.261 acres on Cannon Road. According to Wilton’s subdivision regulations, the purpose of conservation subdivisions is to “allow for a more progressive approach to the subdivision of land and preservation of natural resources and visual assets of the town.” The plan is to construct eight homes on about 10 acres of upland area and set aside the remaining 45 acres in a conservation easement. The property is in an R-2A residential zone and contains significant wetlands. It is classified as forest land under Public Act 490.

“We produced a plan with no adverse impacts on the wetlands, the housing is all in the upland area,” Healy said during the public hearing April 9. He pointed out the site is directly across from Black Alder Lane, which he said is a conservation subdivision with one-acre lots.

Neighbors and other residents have been speaking against the proposal. Several spoke out during the public hearing April 9, although several said they would withhold their comments until the April 23 meeting.

One of the residents asked questions including whether the property would be accessible to the public, and Healy said the Wilton Land Conservation Trust will manage the conservation area and open it for public access.

The Cannon Road property is owned by LTWJ LLC under the care of Tom Gunderson, according to the application. Gregory and Adams attorney J. Casey Healy, who is representing the property owners, said the land was purchased by Joanna Bailie Gunderson on May 8, 1980.