Wiltonian serves Kennedy Center

Jo Ann McMullan, of Wilton, is among the members serving on the committee planning the Kennedy Center’s 67th Annual Awards Dinner and Annual Meeting on Thursday, April 19, at the Bridgeport Holiday Inn.

The event recognizes and pays tribute to those who have made outstanding personal achievements or significant contributions to people with disabilities. Fairfield University will receive The Corporate VIP (Very Important Partner) Award in recognition for its ongoing support and commitment to The Kennedy Center and to the individuals with disabilities they serve.

The accomplishments of area employers, volunteers, staff and persons with disabilities will be recognized. The keynote speaker will be the center’s new president CEO, Richard E. Sebastian Jr., of Shelton.

Tickets are $50 per person, available online at thekennedycenterinc.org or by calling 203-365-8522, ext. 213.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Trumbull, the Kennedy Center is a nonprofit community-based rehabilitation organization that offers innovative, comprehensive services to people with disabilities and special needs, from birth to senior years.