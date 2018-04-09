Softball: Wilton scores walk-off win over Westhill, 9-8

Hannah Belanger scored on an error with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, sending the Wilton High softball team to a walk-off 9-8 win over Westhill on Monday at home.

The Warriors evened their record at 1-1 with the victory.

Westhill (0-3) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, after plating a run in the top of the first and three runs in the second.

Wilton answered with a four-run second to tie the game, highlighted by a two-run triple by Maya Farrell and two-run double by Sophia Strazza.

Down 5-4 in the fourth, the Warriors erupted for a three-run rally to take a 7-5 lead after four, thanks to a three-run double to left-center by Claire Wilson.

The Vikings scored twice in the fifth to tie the game, but Wilton answered in the bottom of the fifth with a run, as Farrell tripled and scored on Lara Burke’s RBI single.

Westhill plated an unearned run on a two-out single in the sixth to make it 8-8.

After Wilson retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, Belanger started the bottom of the frame by reaching on an error. Juliana Musilli walked and another error, on Kate Shouvlin’s grounder, loaded the bases. An error on Wilson’s grounder to short allowed the game-winner to cross the plate.

Farrell had a big day at the plate for Wilton, going 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and two runs scored

Lifrieri was 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored, and Wilson was 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, four RBI and one run scored.

Belanger went 1-for-4 with two walks and a run scored, while Strazza went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Burke was 1-for-4 with one RBI, and Hailey Dube walked and scored.

Wilson, who came on in relief in the sixth, got the win. She went two innings, allowing one run (unearned) on one hit and non walks, with three strikeouts.

Shouvlin started and pitched five innings, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits. She struck out three and walked none.